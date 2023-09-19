Two people were airlifted to the hospital Monday after a crash between a car and a Cal Fire truck north of Cazadero.

Multiple agencies responded about 3:30 p.m. to King Ridge Road, just east of Tin Barn Road after a 1965 Chevrolet crashed with a Cal Fire type 3 truck, a fire engine typically seen in rural areas and used for rapid deployment during wildfires.

The Cal Fire truck was traveling east and the Chevrolet was westbound when they met at a sharp curve along the narrow and winding road, said David deRutte, public information officer with the Highway Patrol.

The Chevrolet’s driver, Zachary Williams, 53 and its passenger, Billie Fritz, 39, were both transported to Santa Rosa Memorial by a CHP H-30 helicopter.

Their injuries were moderate to major but not life threatening, deRutte said.

The fire truck sustained minor damage while the Chevrolet sustained major damage to its front and driver sides.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including the North Sonoma Coast Fire Protection District and Cal Fire, according to Jason Clay, public information officer with Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.

It was unclear if the fire engine was responding to a call or had its lights on before the crash. Clay said he didn’t have details on what the engine was doing at the time.

There was no suspicion of drugs or alcohol involved in the crash, deRutte said.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.