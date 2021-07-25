2 arrested, 1 at-large following high-speed chase in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police were on the lookout Sunday for a suspect who escaped during a brief high-speed car chase that ended with two Santa Rosa men behind bars and the seizure of a discarded handgun, authorities said.

Shortly after 7:45 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Highway 12 and the Stony Point Road off-ramp, a Santa Rosa police officer spotted a vehicle with two different license plates.

According to a news release issued Sunday, the police officer tried to stop the vehicle, but its driver sped away.

Police chased the car onto Sebastopol Road at over 80 mph before the fleeing driver turned onto North Wright Road, authorities said.

A 9 mm Glock Santa Rosa police said they recovered Saturday, July 24, 202. The gun was found in a field near the Joe Rodota Trail, where a suspect was seen running from a car involved in a high-speed police chase. (Santa Rosa Police Department)

At some point, police said, the vehicle slowed and an occupant got out and ran east toward the Joe Rodota Trail. The driver then accelerated again, police added, and continued north on Fulton Road.

Pursuing police officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle just south of West Third Street, but they quickly found it again ‒ abandoned along West Third just east of Fulton Road.

According to the news release, “the vehicle appeared to have collided with a curb, which destroyed the front tire.”

Witnesses told police they saw two people get out of the vehicle after the crash and run south into a nearby neighborhood.

Police searched for the pair of suspects and arrested them without incident, authorities said.

Antonio Masco Resendez, 25, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of parole violation, narcotics possession and interfering with police.

Endy Jared Mendoza, 23, also of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of parole violation.

Police found a 9 mm Glock handgun in a field where the suspect ran from the car near the Joe Rodota Trail.