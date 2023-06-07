Two Sonoma County residents were arrested Monday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Windsor that ended with their SUV crashing through two fences and into a tree, officials said.

A Windsor Police deputy began pursuing a green Chevrolet Suburban after identifying it matched a description of an SUV present during a burglary reported about 5 a.m. that morning, Sgt. Jeff Toney said in a news release.

The person who reported the theft told law enforcement they had been loading luggage into their vehicle, during which they noticed an older-model green Suburban with a loud exhaust driving by. They went back into their home, heard a loud exhaust again and when they returned to their vehicle saw that several pieces of luggage had been taken from inside.

The caller described the SUV to the deputy, who relayed the details to other officials in the area.

Another deputy spotted the Suburban in a nearby business parking lot and drove toward the SUV, which “quickly” drove through the parking lot, over a concrete median and northbound on Hembree Lane, Toney said.

Law enforcement followed as the Suburban reached 80 mph on Windsor streets and eventually turned into the Windsor Mobile Country Club neighborhood.

The driver crashed through a chain-link fence and then ran from the Suburban into a nearby creek.

The abandoned SUV, which was not put in park and still had a passenger, continued rolling until it went through a wooden fence and collided with a tree.

Deputies looked in the Suburban and saw Denise MacArthur, 36, of Windsor, in the passenger seat and pieces of luggage matching those reported stolen.

They began looking for the driver, and after an hour, received a call from a local resident saying their back gate was ajar and their backyard shed door seemed to have been pried open. Deputies looked in the shed and found a man matching the description of the Suburban driver.

Bradley Justis, 39, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges including felony grand theft, evading an officer and vandalism. Justis also had an outstanding warrant for violating his probation.

MacArthur was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of felony grand theft, possessing stolen property and conspiracy.

Justis was initially booked into the Sonoma County jail with no bail, Toney said.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday morning. The Sonoma County District Attorney filed a complaint Wednesday against Justis, listing five suspected charges, including grand theft and vandalism.

Justis is now being held in lieu of a $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

MacArthur appeared in court Wednesday morning, during which the District Attorney filed a complaint listing two suspected charges of grand theft and receiving stolen property. She is no longer in custody.

