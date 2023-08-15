Two Santa Rosa residents were arrested and a number of guns were confiscated Aug. 9 following a weeks-long investigation into sales of LSD and mushrooms, police said Monday.

Fabian Flores-Gonzalez, 23, is suspected of possessing drugs for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Karina Flores-Gonzalez, 39, is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspects are related.

An investigation into Fabian Flores-Gonzalez began in June and, on Aug. 9, led to authorities searching a home in the 900 block of Ripley Street in Santa Rosa.

They found 50 LSD tabs, packaging materials and ammunition along with a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun in Karina Flores-Gonzalez’s bedroom closet, police said.

A second search took place at a home in the 500 block of Steele Lane, where officials found mushrooms, ammunition and $22,000 in cash in the younger suspect’s bedroom.

According to police, officials also found six guns throughout the home. They included a short-barreled AR15 semi-automatic rifle, two AR15-style semi-automatic rifles, 9-millimeter and .40-caliber semi-automatic handguns believed to be “ghost guns,” and .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun.

The guns belong to a third person who has been interviewed but not arrested pending further investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi