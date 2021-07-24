2 arrested in Petaluma during hotel burglary investigation

Two people accused of attempting to break into numerous hotel rooms in Petaluma were arrested Thursday after police say they found the pair in possession of drugs and a stolen motorcycle.

After a daylong investigation centered on reports of attempted break-ins at two Petaluma hotels, Nathan Silva, 43, of San Rafael, and Sarah Shalagin, 31, of Santa Rosa, were arrested about 10 p.m. Thursday near the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center off of Lakeville Street.

Guests at the Sheraton Sonoma Wine Country Petaluma, 745 Baywood Drive, and Hampton Inn Petaluma, 450 Jefferson St., reported a spate of attempted break-ins before 4 a.m., prompting employees at both hotels to call police.

Petaluma Police say a wire hanger was used in the unsuccessful burglary attempts, and officers who reviewed surveillance footage from the Hampton hotel determined a man and woman - later identified as Silva and Shalagin - were working together to gain access to the rooms.

Although officers were unable to immediately locate the pair, last seen towing a black box trailer behind a blue Ford SUV, police would eventually catch up to them Thursday night, initiating a traffic stop near the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a Petaluma Police Department news release.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers located drug paraphernalia, suspected narcotics and a long piece of metal wiring with a hook fashioned to one end,” according to the release. “The metal wire matched the description of the burglary tool provided by staff at both hotels.”

In the trailer, with no license plate and a removed vehicle identification number, police found a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Novato, according to the release.

Shalagin was arrested on suspicion of several misdemeanor charges, including providing false information and possession of drug paraphernalia, but she released from the scene due to what police described as “a medical condition.”

Silva was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotics an paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

Police have asked anyone with information to call officer B. Schott at 707-778-4372 or by email at bschott@cityofpetaluma.org.