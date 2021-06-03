2 arrested in shooting at Andy Lopez Unity Park in Santa Rosa

Gunfire at a Santa Rosa park over the weekend led to the arrest of two men, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

The men were identified by authorities as Jose Ortiz-Hernandez, 19, and Julio Lugo, 20. Investigators said the shooting was gang related.

Shots were reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Andy Lopez Unity Park on Moorland Avenue in southern Santa Rosa.

Investigators found shell casings in the parking lot and a car that had been hit by a bullet. They determined the shooters left the scene in a black Dodge Charger, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 30 minutes after the investigation began, a Santa Rosa police officer stopped the vehicle on an unspecified area on Bellevue Avenue, which is a half mile north of the park.

Ortiz-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and firing a gun at an unoccupied car. Lugo was arrested on suspicion of assault with a gun on a person and firing a gun at an unoccupied car.

Both were taken to the Sonoma County Jail but neither was in custody as of Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials didn’t specify if any victims were identified.

