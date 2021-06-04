Subscribe

2 arrested on suspicion of trafficking firearms and drugs in Santa Rosa

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2021, 6:23PM
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking firearms and drugs, Santa Rosa police said Thursday.

Christian Alex Cortes-Torres, 20, and Daniel Cortes-Torres, 23, both of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday.

They were detained during a traffic stop on West College Avenue in Santa Rosa near Finley Park, where officers found what they suspected was cocaine, fentanyl pills and $2,500 in cash. The men were identified as suspects following a monthslong investigation by detectives with the Property Crimes Investigations Unit, according to a news release issued by Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

A short time later, detectives served a search warrant at the suspects’ home on Apple Valley Lane, off West Steele Lane, in Santa Rosa. There they said they found an illegally modified AR-15, a stolen .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Polymer 80 nonserialized and yet-to-be assembled firearm kit.

They also found high-capacity firearm magazines for sale, 2.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 1 ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, hundreds of fentanyl pills meant to look like oxycodone and approximately $2,000 more in cash, Mahurin said.

Daniel Cortes-Torres was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and controlled substance/narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale, narcotics priors, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing an assault weapon and large-capacity firearm magazine for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the release.

Christian Cortes-Torres was arrested on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon and controlled substances/narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime, Mahurin said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information that would assist with the investigation to contact the department’s tip line at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

