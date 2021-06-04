2 arrested on suspicion of trafficking firearms and drugs in Santa Rosa

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking firearms and drugs, Santa Rosa police said Thursday.

Christian Alex Cortes-Torres, 20, and Daniel Cortes-Torres, 23, both of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday.

They were detained during a traffic stop on West College Avenue in Santa Rosa near Finley Park, where officers found what they suspected was cocaine, fentanyl pills and $2,500 in cash. The men were identified as suspects following a monthslong investigation by detectives with the Property Crimes Investigations Unit, according to a news release issued by Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

A short time later, detectives served a search warrant at the suspects’ home on Apple Valley Lane, off West Steele Lane, in Santa Rosa. There they said they found an illegally modified AR-15, a stolen .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Polymer 80 nonserialized and yet-to-be assembled firearm kit.

They also found high-capacity firearm magazines for sale, 2.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 1 ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, hundreds of fentanyl pills meant to look like oxycodone and approximately $2,000 more in cash, Mahurin said.

Daniel Cortes-Torres was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and controlled substance/narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale, narcotics priors, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing an assault weapon and large-capacity firearm magazine for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the release.

Christian Cortes-Torres was arrested on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon and controlled substances/narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime, Mahurin said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information that would assist with the investigation to contact the department’s tip line at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.