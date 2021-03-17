2 attacks in San Francisco, 1 on Asian man, 30 minutes apart

A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with two brutal attacks, one on an Asian man, San Francisco police say.

Jorge Devis-Milton was arrested late Tuesday by San Francisco police and faces charges of battery, aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated mayhem.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to a report of a 64-year-old man who sustained a severe cut on the cheek on 16th and Mission. He was later hospitalized to be treated for what police said were life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what condition that man is in as of Wednesday morning.

The suspect then escaped via BART.

A half-hour later, another man identified by KGO as 59-year-old Danilo Yu Chang, was shoved from behind and struck repeatedly in the face and head in the Financial District. He was unconscious after the assault.

It was his first day back at work as a travel agent in San Francisco since the pandemic hit.

"I've got two black eyes but my vision has come back on the right side, but the left is still... I cannot see from the left," Chang told KGO.

Police determined that Devis-Milton was allegedly responsible for both attacks based on surveillance footage and witness reports. Despite the uptick in violence toward Asian Americans in the Bay Area, police do not believe that the attacks constituted a hate crime. Chang is Chinese-Filipino.

But for Chang, the attack was enough to warrant a move outside of San Francisco, potentially to Indiana or Nevada where his family lives.

"San Francisco is deteriorating right now, the old San Francisco is gone, it's all gone and it's a dangerous place to walk," he told KGO. "It's not safe anymore."

A San Francisco police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.