2 Bay Area men identified as victims in drownings at God’s Bath swimming hole in Tuolumne County

Two Bay Area men in their twenties were identified as the victims in a pair of drownings at a popular California swimming hole.

Benedict Rozario, 20, of Pittsburg and Rinoel Villena, 25, of Daly City died Friday at God's Bath swimming hole on the Clavey River west of Yosemite, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department said.

"He had many plans for his future," a GoFundMe set up by Rozario's family reads. "He was an adventurous person, willing to try everything, unfortunately it lead him to his tragedy."

"Although he was taken from us too soon by doing what he loved the most, being in the water, he lived his life to the fullest and made the best out of every situation," it added.

According to authorities, three people jumped into the water but were overwhelmed by the fast current. One person surfaced safely downstream. It took two days for search and rescue teams to recover the bodies of Rozario and Villena.

The sheriff's office initially reported three people were suspected to have died at the swimming hole but later revised the death toll, explaining poor cell service in the remote area caused the confusion.

God's Bath swimming hole is a local favorite, with clear, cool waters and cliffs for jumping. Its popularity has exploded in recent years thanks to social media posts about the location.

"As the weather gets hot and the rivers run fast, we want to remind you that rivers are inherently dangerous places to recreate. The water can be high, swift and cold as mountain snowpack melts, making staying in control and hypothermia real risks. Logs and rocks, both visible and hidden, pose navigation hazards," the Tuolumne County Fire Department posted on Instagram Friday.

"The cold fast water can quickly incapacitate even the best swimmers and experienced outdoorspeople."