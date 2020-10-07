2 California counties fall back to more restrictive tiers

In the sixth week of California's new color-coded reopening structure, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Tuesday that several more counties made the jump to less restrictive tiers, paving the way for more businesses to welcome back customers and activities to resume.

Merced, Ventura and Yuba counties advanced from purple to red; Inyo from red to orange; and Humboldt, Plumas, Siskyou and Trinity from orange to yellow.

With increasing spread of the virus, two counties fell back to more strict tiers -- Tehama from red to purple and Shasta from orange to red -- requiring some business sectors to close.

There was no movement among any of the nine Bay Area counties: San Francisco remains in the orange, and all other counties are in the red, except for Sonoma, which is purple.

Ghaly said we've reached a point where we can celebrate our successes but we also need to maintaining our vigilance by wearing masks, washing our hands and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others.

Watch the full press briefing here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's system sorts counties into four tiers -- "purple" (widespread), "red" (substantial), "orange" (moderate) or "yellow" (minimal) -- that measure the spread of COVID-19 and dictate what types of businesses and activities are allowed to open. The structure allows counties to be more restrictive and move more slowly than the state in its reopening if they wish.

The county tier status is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the adjusted positivity rate. On Tuesday, the state announced it's now also taking into account an equity metric to address the fact that low-income, Latino, Black and Pacific Islander communities have been disproportionately impacted.

Most Popular

1.

The 'Saturday Night Live' political cold open was worse than the actual debate

2.

2 California counties fall back to more restrictive tiers

3.

Northern California evangelical school tied to 'very large' spike in virus cases

4.

Amy Coney Barrett served as a 'handmaid' in Christian group People of Praise

5.

'We need to take away children,' no matter how young, Justice Dept. officials said

6.

I'm furious no one told me until now to visit Lassen Volcanic National Park

7.

'All good things must come to an end': Chantal Guillon to close its macaron shops

For a county to move into the red tier, it must report fewer than seven daily cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity under 8% for 14 consecutive days. The orange tier requires fewer than 3.9 cases per 100,000 and a test positivity under 4.9% and the yellow less than 1 case per 100,000 and lower than 2% positivity.

Counties with low racial and economic disparities between who gets COVID-19 and who doesn't will "move quicker through color tiers," said Dr. Erica Pan. Counties with large disparities will advance more slowly.

Each county is assigned its tier every Tuesday, and a county must remain in a tier for 21 consecutive days before moving to the next one. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier's criteria for 14 consecutive days.

On each day of assessment, the case counts are calculated by taking a seven-day average of daily cases per capita lagged an additional seven days to account for reporting delays.

A county can move backward by failing to meet the criteria for two consecutive weeks, or if state officials see a rapid rise in hospitalizations.

___

(c)2020 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.