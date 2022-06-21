2 cast members of ‘The Chosen One’ on Netflix killed in accident in Mexico

Two cast members of the Netflix show “The Chosen One” died after an accident Thursday in Baja California Sur, Mexico, that left six other cast and crew members injured, Netflix said.

The accident occurred in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. The accident was not on set, the company said, adding that those who were injured — two cast members and four crew members — were in stable condition.

The company did not provide details about what happened, but The Associated Press reported that the cast and crew members were in a van that crashed.

Redrum, the production company behind the show, has temporarily stopped production, Netflix said. Representatives from Redrum could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday.

“The Chosen One,” according to a Netflix description, is about a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. The show is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross. Netflix said on Twitter in April that shooting had started in Mexico.

In a statement on Facebook on Friday, the Baja California state government confirmed that the two actors killed were Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar.

“Our condolences to their family, friends and the Baja California arts community,” the government said.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing film, television and radio workers, said in a statement that it had been in contact with Netflix, as well as with Asociación Nacional de Actores, which represents actors in Mexico, about the accident.

“We are investigating the circumstances with local production,” SAG-AFTRA said. “On-set safety is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that our members and others are safe in their workplace.”