2 charged with murder in Bronx day care death of 1-year-old boy

NEW YORK — A day care center operator and her tenant were charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy who had just started at the center and was exposed to fentanyl there, police and his family said.

Grei Mendez, 36, who ran Divino Niño from an apartment in the Bronx, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, a 41-year-old man who lived at the address listed for the day care center, were both arrested Saturday evening on a count of murder showing “depraved indifference” in the death of the toddler, Nicholas Feliz Dominici.

Mendez was arraigned Sunday night in Bronx Criminal Court on charges that also included four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 16 counts of assault and criminal possession of drugs. She was ordered held without bail.

She had been renting a room to Acevedo Brito, who is her husband’s cousin, for $200 a week, her lawyer said. Acevedo Brito had not been arraigned as of Sunday night.

Karl Miller, a Bronx County assistant district attorney, said a kilo of fentanyl was found in a hallway closet outside Acevedo Brito’s room. Mendez, he said, had participated in a “reckless, depraved act.”

Mendez’s lawyer, Andres Aranda, said there was no indication she knew anything about the drugs. “Her only crime is renting a room,” he said during the arraignment.

On Friday, emergency medical workers arrived at the six-story brick building in the north Bronx around 2:45 p.m. A neighbor said one of the women who worked at the center ran out, screaming that she could not wake the children from their naps.

Emergency workers found Nicholas, who would have turned 2 in November, unconscious. They also found a 2-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl, both “unconscious and unresponsive,” police said.

All three children showed symptoms of opioid exposure, police said.

They gave the young children the overdose-reversal medication Narcan and took them away. Another 2-year-old-boy, who had left the small ground-floor day care center shortly after noon, was taken to a hospital after his mother noticed that he seemed lethargic.

Nicholas was pronounced dead at Montefiore Medical Center on Friday. By early Saturday, the other three children were in critical or stable condition. After an autopsy Saturday, the New York City medical examiner’s office said further examination was needed to determine Nicholas’ cause of death.