Two children drowned and one child was injured Monday in a swimming pool at a residential day care in South San Jose, officials said.

All three children fell into the pool on the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive near Almaden Hills Estates, the San Jose Police Department said in a statement.

The fire department was initially called to the scene, and the police department said it was called to assist just after 9 a.m. due to a report of several children falling into a pool.

Medics were also called to the home, and they rushed all three children, who were considered to be in critical condition, to local hospitals.

Despite life-saving measures, two children died, the police said. The third child's condition was later considered to be non-life-threatening.

The drowning is under investigation by the police department's Homicide Unit and Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, which is protocol for all child deaths in the county, according to police.