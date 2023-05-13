For more than two decades, AMR ambulances have dominated the streets and highways of Sonoma County’s urban core thanks to an exclusive contract worth tens of millions of dollars a year.

That dominance, at least in Sonoma County, ended late last month when local officials essentially dumped American Medical Response and awarded the lucrative contract to the rapidly growing Sonoma County Fire District, which promises a significantly lower ambulance transport cost for patients and insurance companies.

But AMR is not ready to bow out so easily.

On April 28, AMR, locally known as Sonoma Life Support, challenged the county’s decision through an official protest that alleges the county’s competitive bidding process was skewed in favor of the fire district, tainted by conflict of interest and conducted in a way that was inconsistent with the state constitution.

Key among AMR’s objections is that one of the people on the review committee had ties to a nonprofit that received a $10,000 donation from a rival ambulance company that is partnering with the fire district.

AMR also alleges the fire district improperly influenced the county’s decision through a media campaign that violated the bidding process “gag rule.” The company also raised concerns that the fire district’s revenue plans may violate the state Constitution “by imposing an illegal tax.“

“There was a clear conflict of interest,” said Jason Sorrick, an AMR spokesman. “If that is not justification for throwing out their bid, I am not sure what is.”

Earlier this week, the fire district fired back with a lengthy response to AMR’s protest, claiming it is “without merit” and that accusations of conflict of interest are “demonstrably false and legally spurious.”

“We stand by our response to AMR’s bid protest which clearly demonstrates that there is no problem and no disqualifying conflict,” said Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine, in an email.

Heine played down AMR’s protest, saying there is no conflict over local ambulance services. He said there’s an established “administrative process” to deal with AMR’s challenge.

“The county’s procurement process has an identified procedure for unsuccessful bidders to challenge the outcome,“ Heine said. “All of our emergency services agencies continue to provide excellent service while the county facilitates the protest period.”

Still, the stakes are high in the battle for the right to operate ambulance and EMS dispatch services in central Sonoma County, with annual revenues projected at between roughly $25 million for AMR and $30 million for the fire district, according to their bid proposals.

In one corner is the country’s largest ambulance operator, which says it’s made huge investments in the county’s EMS system. And in the other is an ambitious new fire district that, through a series of consolidations since its formation in 2019, now covers Windsor, Rincon Valley, Bennett Valley, Bodega Bay, Guerneville and Forestville.

AMR’s protest is the latest chapter of the county’s ongoing dispute between public EMS providers, such as fire agencies, and private operators, each claiming the county’s contract has unfairly benefited the other.

In the past, the fire district has said the county’s requirements and criteria for scoring proposals favored established ambulance companies and disadvantaged newcomers. Now, AMR is essentially alleging that the latest bidding process favored the fire district and was rigged.

Conflict of interest?

Foremost among AMR’s objections to the county’s bidding process for the exclusive ambulance contract is the role of one of the members of the committee that reviewed proposals. In its April 28, 16-page protest letter, AMR holds that Amy Gnojek, a certified public accountant and EMS consultant, had a “disqualifying conflict of interest that infected the entire RFP process.”

AMR Protest and Exhibits for RFP 22-023 - 9MB.pdf

Gnojek has ties to a organization called Women in Emergency Services, or WiES, which prior to the bid award received a $10,000 donation from a subcontractor in the fire district’s proposal. WiES’s website lists Gnojek as a “founding advisor.”

“After we got the results, we looked at who the reviewers were and realized, wow, that is a clear conflict of interest,” said Sorrick, the AMR spokesman.

Sorrick said the fire district, in its bid proposal, indicated that it planned to partner with WiES, a nonprofit organization that supports women’s careers in emergency services. The fire district’s bid states that it will use WiES as a vehicle to “match mentees with experienced mentors,” including the subcontractor.