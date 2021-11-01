2 dead, 5 others injured after shooting at large Sacramento County Halloween party

Two men were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a large Halloween party near Foothill Farms, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called out at 12:56 a.m. Saturday to a business on the 5500 block of Palm Avenue, where hundreds of people were gathered for a party. Sgt. Kionna Rowe, a spokeswoman for the department, confirmed that the shooting occurred at a banquet hall.

The Royal Castle Banquet hall is right behind Hard Times Billiards on Palm Avenue. The large venue often hosts weddings, birthdays and other family celebrations.

Rowe said that the event on the night of the shooting was a Halloween party.

Deputies found three men who had suffered gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, and the third was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but in stable condition.

Later, deputies were informed that four others also were shot, but were taken to hospitals for treatment before law enforcement arrived at the venue.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators gathered evidence from the scene and interviewed witnesses, but the Sheriff's Office said that information regarding potential suspects was not available.

The names of the two deceased victims will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office after notifying their next of kin.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information to call 916-874-5115.