2 dead after assault, police shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco authorities were investigating the deaths of two men after an incident in which police responded to a report of an assault in progress and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The incident occurred late Thursday and it was not immediately clear whether the deaths were caused by the police shooting.

“Upon arrival at the scene officers located two males. Shortly after arrival an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Officer Kathryn Winters told reporters.

One man died at the scene and the other at a hospital.

Elsewhere in California, Fresno police killed an armed man they said charged at them Thursday after a family called 911 to report that he was violating a restraining order.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers encountered a 27-year-old man with a gun in his waistband. Officers retreated and surrounded the home but at some point the man charged at officers and one fired, Balderrama said.

Another shooting occurred Thursday evening after an off-duty Fresno County sheriff’s deputy saw three robbery suspects at a shopping center, KFSN-TV reported.

When more deputies arrived, two suspects ran into a store and were later taken into custody. Another drove off and rammed patrol cars, authorities said. A deputy opened fire but the driver fled into grocery store, where a standoff continued Friday.