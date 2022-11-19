Subscribe

2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California

The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard in the city of Elk Grove, authorities said.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 19, 2022, 3:27PM
Updated 50 minutes ago

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.

The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement.

“Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and not on a public street, the Union Pacific Railroad Police are handling the investigation,” the statement said. “This is standard procedure when an incident happens on their property.”

Union Pacific officials didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

