2 dead in 2 separate Clear Lake crashes

Two people were killed this past weekend in separate crashes that occurred on roadways in the Clear Lake area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

William Wight, 51, of Hidden Valley Lake was killed in a crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. July 31.

The driver of a semi-tractor trailer traveling north on Highway 29 veered toward the edge of the roadway, according to a report from the CHP.

The semi driver, Frederick Gibson II, 34, of Roseville, attempted to correct the semi’s direction but instead he lost control and it traveled across two lanes, where it struck a vehicle being driven by Wight, officials said.

Wight died at the scene, while Gibson suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Later that same day, shortly before 3 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was killed and her 34-year-old passenger suffered major injuries in a crash along Highway 20, west of Blue Lakes Road.

According to the CHP, the woman, a Ukiah resident, was driving a 1997 Mazda Protege when for unknown reasons the car veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Volkswagen Jetta.

Two people in the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries, the CHP said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in either collision.

