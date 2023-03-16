2 die in Bay Bridge collision, CHP says

Two collisions occurred on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, one of them fatal, on Wednesday night, and traffic was backed up Thursday morning, officials said.

The first incident involved three vehicles and occurred just after 11 p.m., Mark Andrews, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, told SFGATE. There was one minor injury and lanes 1 and 5 were blocked.

Andrews said traffic slowed after the first collision.

Five minutes later, the driver of a black Dodge Charger, which Andrews said was "reported to be driving at high speeds and in a reckless manner," was "unable to safely slow and collided into the rear of a slow-moving semitrailer."

The two occupants of the Charger were pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Multiple lanes were temporarily closed.

Andrews said police activity unrelated to the collisions, which started late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, also closed lanes.

All lanes were open by 7 a.m., according to a SIG Alert.