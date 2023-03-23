“Baby is dead.”

These were the words Michael Fleck heard over the phone March 8 after his 3-year-old French bulldog was killed by two neighborhood dogs off Valley West in Santa Rosa.

Two pitbulls headbutted through Fleck’s backyard fence about 10:45 a.m. that day and pulled Baby, who sat in Fleck’s backyard, by her leg and chased her into a corner.

For at least 30 minutes, they bit her aggressively.

“At this point, we don’t know how to deal with this,” said Fleck, 40. “We’re numb.”

Fleck, his two sons and wife were away that day in Napa mourning his father, who had died of cancer two days earlier. They received a call from a neighbor who said dogs were biting through fences in the neighborhood.

Fleck’s neighbor, Alex Areyan, immediately checked the Flecks’ backyard and saw Baby lying dead in the corner.

“It looked like they treated her like a squeeze toy,” said Areyan, 36, who lives down the street. “I wish I hadn’t seen that.”

Fleck’s rottweiler Grandma, sat in the backyard yelping and howling as the dogs, each weighing about 80-100 pounds, attacked Baby. The dogs “pumped” Grandma around a bit, Fleck said, but the focus was on Baby.

The attack was caught on video.

“In the video Grandma is just yelping,” Fleck said. “She was heartbroken.”

The dogs broke through the fence of the neighbor who lives directly behind Fleck, Areyan said. He believes the dogs lived north of Fleck’s home in the same neighborhood.

Though devastating, the incident wasn’t a complete surprise. A day earlier, a neighbor called Sonoma County Animal Services to report that the dogs were destroying fences in the neighborhood, Fleck said.

“People don’t know what to do, who to call, or what to say when they see a loose dog,” Areyan said. “This could’ve been prevented.”

Fleck reported Baby’s death to Sonoma County Animal Services. The pitbulls’ owner was then given the option to surrender the dogs to be euthanized or take the case to court, said Brian Whipple, operations manager for Sonoma County Animal Services.

The dogs were euthanized March 11, three days after the attack.

“These incidents take place throughout the year in this county, unfortunately,” Whipple said. “Sometimes dogs’ demeanor changes when they’re outside of their home, especially if they’re traveling in pairs.”

Baby joined the Fleck family as a late Christmas gift. On Dec. 26, 2019, they traveled to Los Angeles to pick her up from a breeder.

“I’ve gotta be strong for my family and continue to move forward,” Fleck said. “We can let it get to us or we can be nicer to the person next to us.

“We’re not going to be victims.”

Sonoma County Animal Control Officer Dustin Root wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.

“It left a sour taste in my mouth,” Areyan said. “What’s considered justice at this point? What could make this right? Nothing.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.