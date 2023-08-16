A fire that began in the second floor of a downtown restaurant caused about $150,000 in damage to the business and its downstairs neighbor, fire officials said.

Both Thai House Restaurant, where the fire started, and Belly Left Coast will be closed indefinitely starting Wednesday due to the fire and water damage, Santa Rosa Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said in a news release.

Santa Rosa firefighters responded about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to a 911 call reporting a possible water leak and fire alarm in the 500 block of Fourth Street.

Crews arrived in about four minutes and found water coming from the first and second floors of a two-story brick commercial building, which houses multiple businesses.

The second-floor windows were stained with smoke and a fire alarm was sounding.

Firefighters located a fire on the building’s second floor, inside a closed-off portion of a dining area in Thai House Restaurant, where a sprinkler had kept flames from spreading and damaging businesses in the old building, Gloeckner said.

As crews extinguished that fire, firefighters found water pouring into Belly Left Coast from the floor above, he said.

Nobody was inside either business at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by rags that had been used to clean wood-facing walls with an oil product and then thrown away in a trash bag.

The rags combusted and flames spread to seating cushions that were stored in the area, Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

Belly Left Coast’s owner Garth Rollin is currently in Maui helping feed survivors of the wildfires that have killed 106 people as of Wednesday.

