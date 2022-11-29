Subscribe

2 escaped controlled fires burn through about 3 acres near Santa Rosa

The fires were reported within one hour of each other on the northeast and southeast outskirts of the city.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 29, 2022, 12:58PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Two fires that started as controlled burns Tuesday morning spread across at least 3 acres of land near Santa Rosa, according to fire authorities.

About 10:30 a.m. Cal Fire and Sonoma County Fire District were dispatched to an escaped residential pile burn in the Mark West Springs area, on the northeastern outskirts of Santa Rosa.

When firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of Anaheim Court, the fire was covering an area about 100 feet by 300 feet of grass and brush, said Sonoma County Fire District Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman.

The burn was contained to 1.5 acres at about 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

About 13 minutes later, another escaped controlled burn was reported north of Hood Mountain in the 6900 block of Wildwood Mountain Road, Foreman said.

Cal Fire, the Sonoma County Fire District and the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded and stopped the spread of the fire about 12:30 p.m., according to a CAL FIRE tweet.

The fire covered about 1.5 acres on the southeastern outskirts of Santa Rosa.

No injuries were initially reported.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.

