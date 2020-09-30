Subscribe

2 firefighters deploy shelters to escape flames in Glass fire in Napa County

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 30, 2020, 11:31AM
Updated 58 minutes ago

Intense fire conditions forced two firefighters battling the Glass fire in Napa County on Sunday night to deploy fire shelter tents to take refuge from flames.

Neither firefighter was injured in the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

The agency described the fire shelters as “aluminized cloth tents that offer protection by reflecting radiant heat and providing a volume of breathable air.”

A Cal Fire spokesperson could not immediately provide more details and said investigators are currently gathering more information on the incident.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine