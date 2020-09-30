2 firefighters deploy shelters to escape flames in Glass fire in Napa County

Intense fire conditions forced two firefighters battling the Glass fire in Napa County on Sunday night to deploy fire shelter tents to take refuge from flames.

Neither firefighter was injured in the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

The agency described the fire shelters as “aluminized cloth tents that offer protection by reflecting radiant heat and providing a volume of breathable air.”

A Cal Fire spokesperson could not immediately provide more details and said investigators are currently gathering more information on the incident.