2 fires engulf Geyserville structures within minutes of each other in ‘rare event’

Two structure fires were reported within six minutes of each other Saturday in Geyserville, according to officials.

“Two structure fires simultaneously is definitely a rare event here in Northern Sonoma County,” said a post on the Northern Sonoma County Fire District Facebook page.

The first fire, reported at 4:51 p.m. in the 5000 block of Highway 128, involved an abandoned house and outbuilding.

The two blue pins on the map indicate the two fires that occurred Saturday outside Geyserville in Sonoma County. (Google Maps)

When Cal Fire crews arrived, the buildings were fully engulfed, according to Redcom Dispatch Acting Supervisor Krista Butz.

Firefighters were on the scene, looking for hot spots and cleaning up, until nearly 9:30 p.m. An extra water tender had been called in.

Geyserville, Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Dry Creek fire departments responded to the scene, as well as the Sonoma County Fire District, Butz said.

The second fire, called in at 4:57 p.m., was reported in the 17000 block of Healdsburg Avenue, and involved “a well-known, boarded-up structure,” Butz said. That structure was also fully engulfed when crews arrived.

That blaze was brought under control by 5:34 p.m. and investigators left the scene at about 7:30 p.m.

An investigator from the Sonoma County Fire District will investigate the cause of the Highway 128 fire as a Healdsburg Fire Department investigator will examine the Healdsburg Avenue fire, Butz said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.