1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Oakland spa shooting

OAKLAND — A woman died and a man was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday inside a spa in Oakland, officials said.

Police received a call a little after 10 a.m. of a shooting in progress at Kume Spa and entered the business several minutes later and found the two victims. There was no immediate information on the shooter, the East Bay Times reported.

Both victims were brought out in gurneys and taken to a hospital, where one of them died, Oakland Police spokeswoman Officer Kim Armstead said in a recorded video posted on social media.

Armstead said the shooting was not a “random act of violence” but didn't say what was the motive behind the shooting.

Other people were seen being escorted by police out of the spa, the newspaper reported.

At least one of the bullets was found lodged in the wall of a coffee shop next door.