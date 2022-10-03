2 juvenile escapees back in custody in Mendocino County

Two juveniles whose escape from the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Facility in Ukiah on Sunday prompted alerts from authorities are back in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

A boy and girl who were working in the garden area of the Lower Gap Road facility climbed a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire at about 11:09 a.m., according to a joint news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Probation Department.

The girl was detained within a few minutes and taken to a local hospital where she received treatment for injuries related to her escape, authorities said. Police would not elaborate on her injuries.

The boy was not immediately located, leading the sheriff’s office and Ukiah Police Department to issue Nixle alerts for the public to be on the lookout for a white male wearing a sweatshirt and T-shirt that said “Mendocino County” on the back.

At 2:22 p.m., Ukiah police officers were tipped off to a possible sighting of the boy in the Hazel Avenue area of Ukiah. He was found there and apprehended after a short foot chase, according to the release.

Both are back in the detention facility and, according to authorities, could face new charges related to their escape from custody.

The probation department will be reviewing policies and practices connected to the situation, as is protocol. In addition, the Garden Project, an area inside the juvenile hall where prisoners can do gardening work on trees, flowers and vegetables, has been suspended for the time being, authorities said.

