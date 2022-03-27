Subscribe

2 killed, 3 hurt in central California drive-by shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 27, 2022, 11:51AM

HOLLISTER — Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in central California, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. on a residential block of Hollister, according to the San Benito County Sheriff's Office.

The three survivors were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, KION-TV reported. None of the victims were immediately identified.

There have been no arrests. Sheriff's investigators are searching for an unknown number of suspects who drove off in a dark-colored SUV, officials said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette