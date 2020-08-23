2 killed, police officer wounded in Rancho Cordova shootout

RANCHO CORDOVA — A gunman shot and killed a woman inside her home before critically wounding a sheriff's deputy outside in a wild shootout at a Northern California mobile home park, authorities said.

The shooter, described only as a 29-year-old man, was killed by Sacramento County deputies in the exchange of gunfire Saturday evening in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The wounded deputy, who was not identified, was struck twice and was in critical condition before surgery late Saturday, said Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. There were no immediate updates Sunday.

“Officers responding to a routine call for service were met with gunfire and returned fire,” Jones said at a news conference.

Authorities received a call around 7 p.m. from a woman at Centennial Estates, who said her grandson was in her home pointing a gun at her. She had a restraining order against him, officials said.

Arriving deputies confronted the gunman, who ran and then began shooting. Deputies chased him and that led to a shootout in which the deputy was wounded before the suspect was taken down, officials said.

Deputies then discovered the body of the woman inside her home. Investigators believe the man shot her in the head.

The relationship between the shooter and the woman was under investigation, the newspaper said.

Saunia Roberts, who lives nearby, told the Bee that she saw the deputy wounded in the leg.

Moments later, she heard a series of gunshots.

“It more rounds than you can count,” Roberts said.

Roberts told the newspaper that the suspect had been in a dispute with another resident on the block. She said the dispute had been going on for “some days.”