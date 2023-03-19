2 Larkfield-Wikiup residents displaced following structure fire

Two Larkfield-Wikiup residents were displaced Saturday night following a residential structure fire, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Sonoma County Fire District was dispatched at 10:52 p.m. after a neighbor called to report smoke coming from the home in the 300 block of Manka Circle, Sonoma County Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman said.

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw smoke rising from the attic vents of a one-story house.

The two occupants of the home had evacuated.

Firefighters attacked the fire by cutting holes in the roof to allow smoke and heat to escape and by pulling down the ceiling to better extinguish the flames. They also covered some of the residents’ belongings with tarps to protect them from fire and fire-extinguishing practices, Foreman said.

The fire caused about $150,000 in damage to the house.

The home was determined to be uninhabitable and the occupants found a temporary place to stay.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by hot coals from an outdoor barbecue, which had been used earlier Saturday. The coals ignited combustible materials outside and then the fire spread up an exterior wall into the attic, Foreman said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.