2 local attorneys compete for open judgeship on Sonoma County court bench

For the full list of the voting centers and other key information, go to the Registrar of Voters’ election website .

The county’s switch to voting centers will offer those wishing to vote in person more days to do so, without limiting them to use of assigned, precinct-based polling places. A total of 31 voting centers will be open by June 4.

The last day to register to vote is May 23. After that, same-day registration will be available, allowing use of a provisional ballot.

All registered voters will receive a mail ballot. The county began sending out ballots May 9.

Two candidates for Sonoma County Superior Court judge are hoping to convince voters their work and life experiences make them the ideal choice to lead a courtroom.

Defense attorney Joseph Passalacqua and civil litigator Oscar Pardo are vying for one of two seats on the bench up for grabs June 7 in the first local judicial election since 2010.

The other open seat on the June ballot is a contest between defense attorney John LemMon and Court Commissioner Laura Passaglia McCarthy.

A judge’s race typically only reaches the ballot when a vacancy coincides with the general election, according to Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto. Superior Court judges, who can also be appointed by the governor, serve six-year terms and must then run for reelection.

Pardo and Passalacqua, in separate interviews with The Press Democrat, each described how they would be vital assets to the Sonoma County bench.

Pardo, a Santa Rosa-based attorney and community leader, said he would bring two strengths: civil litigation experience and sorely needed diversity.

Born in Chicago’s westside to Mexican immigrants, Pardo said he attended a high school that “didn’t really offer any prospects for me other than get a diploma … and call it a day educationally.”

In his senior year, he met a young woman attending Sonoma State University who later became his wife, and moved across the country to Rohnert Park. After working in restaurants and having a child, his wife encouraged him to return to school for his GED in his mid-20s.

He went on to get his associate degree from Santa Rosa Junior College, transferred to UC Berkeley, and then graduated from law school at UCLA. He was the first in his family to not only graduate college, but also high school.

With a family of five in tow at that time, he returned to Sonoma County. He joined Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz law firm in Santa Rosa in 2008.

Since then, Pardo, now 49, has done civil litigation, first handling negligence cases and automobile accidents and moving on to civil defense of medical professionals and local government agencies. He has represented individuals in contract disputes, class action lawsuits, civil sexual assault cases and other civil rights claims.

“I’ve done the whole broad gamut of civil litigation from the most basic to the most complicated,” Pardo said.

Outside of work, Pardo has been heavily involved in community service initiatives. He was a founding member of Los Cien Sonoma County, the Latino leadership group, and serves as a program chair for the organization. He is also a former member of The Press Democrat editorial board.

Pardo’s endorsers include the Sonoma County Democratic Party, Rep. Mike Thompson, state Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, four county supervisors and two judges currently on the bench, according to his campaign website.

Pardo hopes to translate his background, bilingual skills and civil law experience to the job of judge.

“I’ve seen over the years this skewed perspective on our bench in having a lot of criminal law folks on it,” Pardo explained. “There’s more issues involved in our courthouse aside from our criminal cases.”

He pointed to the 20 judges currently serving in Sonoma County, of whom only four have extensive civil experience, he said, though 20% of the matters heard in the local courthouse are civil.

Pardo said he would “fill a deficit in civil law expertise.”

That’s not the only gap Pardo hopes to fill.

He believes he would be among the few Latinos, if not the first, elected to the Sonoma County bench in its 172-year history.

“To think that we've gone this far in this county without having this happen — how can that be?” Pardo said. “I’m looking at a bench that is not reflective of the community that it serves.”

Passalacqua, a fourth-generation Healdsburg resident, said he is running because “I’ve always thought this is something I would like to do, and I could do the job well.”

He said his experience practicing law as a trial attorney for 34 years proves he “can hit the ground running,” if elected.

After obtaining an associate degree from Santa Rosa Junior College, a bachelor’s in political science from Chico State University and a juris doctorate from the University of Santa Clara, Passalacqua began as a lawyer in Sonoma County in 1988 at the age of 26, joining in his family’s legacy. Altogether, eight members of the Passalacqua clan have practiced over 70 years of law in Sonoma County, he said.

Passalacqua’s three decades on the county bar have primarily focused on criminal defense — including homicide, DUI and gang cases. He also has experience in family law, juvenile law, personal injury law, wrongful death, real estate, delinquency and dependency law, among other fields.