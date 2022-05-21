Subscribe

2 local attorneys compete for open judgeship on Sonoma County court bench

May 21, 2022
What you need to know about Sonoma County’s upcoming election

Election Day is June 7.

All registered voters will receive a mail ballot. The county began sending out ballots May 9.

The last day to register to vote is May 23. After that, same-day registration will be available, allowing use of a provisional ballot.

The county’s switch to voting centers will offer those wishing to vote in person more days to do so, without limiting them to use of assigned, precinct-based polling places. A total of 31 voting centers will be open by June 4.

For the full list of the voting centers and other key information, go to the Registrar of Voters’ election website.

Two candidates for Sonoma County Superior Court judge are hoping to convince voters their work and life experiences make them the ideal choice to lead a courtroom.

Defense attorney Joseph Passalacqua and civil litigator Oscar Pardo are vying for one of two seats on the bench up for grabs June 7 in the first local judicial election since 2010.

The other open seat on the June ballot is a contest between defense attorney John LemMon and Court Commissioner Laura Passaglia McCarthy.

A judge’s race typically only reaches the ballot when a vacancy coincides with the general election, according to Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto. Superior Court judges, who can also be appointed by the governor, serve six-year terms and must then run for reelection.

Pardo and Passalacqua, in separate interviews with The Press Democrat, each described how they would be vital assets to the Sonoma County bench.

Pardo, a Santa Rosa-based attorney and community leader, said he would bring two strengths: civil litigation experience and sorely needed diversity.

Born in Chicago’s westside to Mexican immigrants, Pardo said he attended a high school that “didn’t really offer any prospects for me other than get a diploma … and call it a day educationally.”

In his senior year, he met a young woman attending Sonoma State University who later became his wife, and moved across the country to Rohnert Park. After working in restaurants and having a child, his wife encouraged him to return to school for his GED in his mid-20s.

He went on to get his associate degree from Santa Rosa Junior College, transferred to UC Berkeley, and then graduated from law school at UCLA. He was the first in his family to not only graduate college, but also high school.

With a family of five in tow at that time, he returned to Sonoma County. He joined Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz law firm in Santa Rosa in 2008.

Since then, Pardo, now 49, has done civil litigation, first handling negligence cases and automobile accidents and moving on to civil defense of medical professionals and local government agencies. He has represented individuals in contract disputes, class action lawsuits, civil sexual assault cases and other civil rights claims.

“I’ve done the whole broad gamut of civil litigation from the most basic to the most complicated,” Pardo said.

Outside of work, Pardo has been heavily involved in community service initiatives. He was a founding member of Los Cien Sonoma County, the Latino leadership group, and serves as a program chair for the organization. He is also a former member of The Press Democrat editorial board.

Pardo’s endorsers include the Sonoma County Democratic Party, Rep. Mike Thompson, state Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, four county supervisors and two judges currently on the bench, according to his campaign website.

Pardo hopes to translate his background, bilingual skills and civil law experience to the job of judge.

“I’ve seen over the years this skewed perspective on our bench in having a lot of criminal law folks on it,” Pardo explained. “There’s more issues involved in our courthouse aside from our criminal cases.”

He pointed to the 20 judges currently serving in Sonoma County, of whom only four have extensive civil experience, he said, though 20% of the matters heard in the local courthouse are civil.

Pardo said he would “fill a deficit in civil law expertise.”

That’s not the only gap Pardo hopes to fill.

He believes he would be among the few Latinos, if not the first, elected to the Sonoma County bench in its 172-year history.

“To think that we've gone this far in this county without having this happen — how can that be?” Pardo said. “I’m looking at a bench that is not reflective of the community that it serves.”

Passalacqua, a fourth-generation Healdsburg resident, said he is running because “I’ve always thought this is something I would like to do, and I could do the job well.”

He said his experience practicing law as a trial attorney for 34 years proves he “can hit the ground running,” if elected.

After obtaining an associate degree from Santa Rosa Junior College, a bachelor’s in political science from Chico State University and a juris doctorate from the University of Santa Clara, Passalacqua began as a lawyer in Sonoma County in 1988 at the age of 26, joining in his family’s legacy. Altogether, eight members of the Passalacqua clan have practiced over 70 years of law in Sonoma County, he said.

Passalacqua’s three decades on the county bar have primarily focused on criminal defense — including homicide, DUI and gang cases. He also has experience in family law, juvenile law, personal injury law, wrongful death, real estate, delinquency and dependency law, among other fields.

He has represented defendants in four murder cases that went to trial, he said. His most notable trial is perhaps that of Tyson Hutchinson, who was accused of participating in the killing of a Santa Rosa man in 2002 but was acquitted by a jury on all charges.

In the community, Passalacqua has been a basketball and football coach for over 25 years, including at several local high schools and Santa Rosa Junior College. He was also a co-founder of Shoes 4 Kids, a nonprofit started by one of his former players that gives sneakers to kids in need.

He and his wife, Joy, live in Windsor with their three rescue cats.

Passalacqua has been endorsed by three local law enforcement unions and 18 current or former judges, according to his campaign website.

At 60, Passalacqua is now the latest of his well-known family to enter the world of electoral politics. His brother, Stephan Passalacqua, served as the county district attorney for two terms before he was unseated by Jill Ravitch in 2010.

In December 2010, a case in which Passalacqua represented a high school student accused of a hit-and-run in Cloverdale settled just days after charges were filed — drawing outrage and shock from the family of the 83-year-old victim, who died in the hospital days after the deal. When it was reported that the brother of the district attorney at the time was involved in the case, his successor, Ravitch, said she would review the handling of the case.

More than a decade later, Passalacqua said that while the case was a “tragic situation,” the controversy was overblown, denying any “sweetheart deal” existed due to his relation to the head prosecutor.

In cases where he represented defendants charged of crimes, Passalacqua told The Press Democrat this week, his brother “never even looked at it” — an explanation Stephan Passalacqua also gave at the time.

The prosecutor on the case “made the offer that he made, and I took the offer thinking I was doing the best thing for my client at the time,” Passalacqua explained.

He hopes Sonoma County voters will value his extensive trial experience that runs the legal spectrum.

“There are 25 courtrooms in Sonoma County, and I’ve practiced or set foot in each and every one of them,” Passalacqua said. “I know what the role of the judge is, court staff, civil litigants, the district attorney, the defense attorney.”

Passalacqua said he would be an indispensable asset to the court. “With my experience, they can put me in any area of law. They can put me in criminal law, they can put me in family law, they can put me in juvenile law, they can even put me in civil law. … I’d be comfortable in every courtroom.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.

Emily Wilder

Criminal justice and public safety, The Press Democrat  

Criminal justice is one of the most stirring and consequential systems, both in the North Bay and nationwide. Crime, policing, prosecution and incarceration have ripples that reach many parts of our lives, and these issues are under increasingly powerful microscopes. My goal is to uncover untold stories and understand the unique impacts of criminal justice and public safety on Sonoma County.

