2 men charged in February killing outside Santa Rosa bar plead not guilty

Three months after the killing that marked Santa Rosa’s second homicide of 2023, two of the defendants accused in the case were arraigned Wednesday in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Richard Ponce, 25, and Braulio Garcia III, 36, each pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon that were filed in February. Authorities continue to search for a third suspect who is still at large.

Ponce and Garcia are jailed without bail.

The charges stem from a Feb. 1 shooting and stabbing at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street near downtown Santa Rosa.

According to Santa Rosa police, two groups of people got into an argument at a business before moving the dispute outside.

Police have not identified the business but Ponce’s attorney, Ryan Wilber, said it was Gary's at the Belvedere.

An investigation began around 1:50 a.m. Feb. 1.

Santa Rosa resident Louis Robert Campos, 38, is identified as a third suspect in the killing and investigators are still looking for him, Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin said Wednesday.

Garcia’s attorney with the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ponce’s attorney, Wilber, maintains that his client is innocent.

“We expect a jury to see it the same way,” Wilber said Wednesday.

The defendants are scheduled for a preliminary hearing in August. During that appearance, a judge will hear testimony in the case and decide whether there’s enough evidence to order the defendants to stand trial.

According to a criminal complaint, Ponce is accused of fatally shooting Asante Vandyke, 27. Garcia is accused of stabbing two other victims, who suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

In response to the allegations, Wilber said, “Our understanding of the sequence of events in this case is very different than the prosecution’s and we do look forward to the point in time we can present our case in court.”

Authorities haven’t said what Campos is accused of doing and he hasn’t been charged in the case.

Santa Rosa resident Evelina Trujillo, 35, was arrested on suspicion of hiding Ponce and Garcia. Police described her as Garcia’s girlfriend.

She is not in custody and court records do not show any charges filed against her.

Ponce was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Feb. 2 in downtown Windsor. Hours later, Trujillo was arrested at her home in the 3900 block of Martina Avenue in Santa Rosa.

On Feb. 6, police arrested Garcia at Mendocino Avenue and Steele Lane in Santa Rosa.

