2 men die while in custody of Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

Two men died earlier this week in what authorities have called unrelated events while in custody of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Santa Rosa resident Jerry Tomasek, 58, died Tuesday in a San Mateo County hospital due to medical complications from a pre-existing condition, Deputy Rob Dillion, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said in a news release.

Tomasek was sent to a local hospital for a medical emergency Sept. 6, two days after he was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa. He was later transferred to a hospital in San Mateo County.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is considering Tomasek’s death “in custody” because his medical emergency began in the jail, which the Sheriff’s Office operates.

Details of Tomasek’s criminal charges were not immediately available.

On Monday, Occidental resident Scott Streiter, 33, was found unresponsive from what appeared to be a suicide attempt inside his jail cell.

Deputies performed CPR and he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Streiter had been booked into the jail Aug. 31 on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death. The Marin County Coroner’s Office is also conducting an independent death investigation.

