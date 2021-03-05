Subscribe

2 Mendocino County men suspected of transporting 770 pounds of pot found during Nebraska traffic stop

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 5, 2021, 11:53AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Two men from Redwood Valley were arrested in Nebraska Wednesday on suspicion of transporting 770 pounds of marijuana, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Javier Hernandez-Romano, 29, and Gustavo Perez Heuerta, 21, were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Seward in a cargo van, the agency said in a news release, when a trooper observed the driver speeding and failing to signal around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected a smell of marijuana coming from inside the van and initiated a search of the vehicle, police said. Troopers discovered 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van, police said.

Hernandez-Romano and Perez-Heuerta remained in the Seward County Jail Friday, jail staff confirmed.

