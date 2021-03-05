2 Mendocino County men suspected of transporting 770 pounds of pot found during Nebraska traffic stop

Two men from Redwood Valley were arrested in Nebraska Wednesday on suspicion of transporting 770 pounds of marijuana, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Javier Hernandez-Romano, 29, and Gustavo Perez Heuerta, 21, were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Seward in a cargo van, the agency said in a news release, when a trooper observed the driver speeding and failing to signal around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected a smell of marijuana coming from inside the van and initiated a search of the vehicle, police said. Troopers discovered 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van, police said.

Hernandez-Romano and Perez-Heuerta remained in the Seward County Jail Friday, jail staff confirmed.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.