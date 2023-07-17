Two Mendocino County residents died this weekend following separate solo-vehicle crashes, during which their pickup trucks went off roadways, officials said.

California Highway Patrol was alerted to the first crash about 10:10 a.m. Saturday. Passersby reported a vehicle had gone down an embankment and crashed into a tree near 40400 Mountain View Road, just east of State Route 1, CHP said in a news release.

CHP arrived and found an overturned Ford F-150 pickup truck. Its driver, a 39-year-old Boonville man, was pronounced dead at the site.

Investigators later determined the driver was headed west on Mountain View Road and then drove off the south edge of the roadway. The truck then struck a tree and flipped down the embankment, the release said.

The next day, CHP responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed in a vineyard off Highway 101, north of State Route 253 in Ukiah.

The driver, listed only as a 69-year-old Ukiah woman, was pronounced dead at the site of the collision.

Investigators later determined her Toyota Tacoma, which witnesses reported had been weaving as it headed south, drifted off the west edge of Highway 101, went down the embankment and rolled, CHP said.

No other injuries were reported in either crash.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office will release the IDs of the two residents after their families have been notified.

CHP is investigating the causes of both collisions. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors.

