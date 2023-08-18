Two men were found dead inside a camping tent Monday near Middletown in Lake County, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the deaths.

The two men were identified as Devon Stephen Stark, 31, and Leandro Natalgarcia, 37, both from Middletown, Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lauren Berlinn said Friday.

Their bodies were discovered in a tent inside a concrete culvert under Highway 175 and reported to Cal Fire, which transferred the investigation to the Sheriff’s Office.

So far, there are no signs of foul play, she added, but a cause of death has not been released.

Autopsies were scheduled Thursday, but the results could take several weeks, Berlinn said.

No further information was available Friday.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.