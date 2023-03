Police: 2 teens found with loaded firearm arrested in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Police Department officers arrested two minors Saturday night after they discovered a loaded firearm in their possession, police said.

Special Enforcement Team officers were driving about 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sendero Lane when they saw a group of kids, several of which had 40-ounce bottles of alcohol, in the driveway of a residence, according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

In the group, officers spotted a 17-year-old boy who they had identified as a gang “participant” and who was on probation.

As police passed the group, the kids ran through an open door to a nearby garage and attempted to hide behind a parked car. Officers received permission from the property’s residents to go into the garage and detained the suspects, according to the release.

Officers searched the area and found a bag with a semi-automatic handgun with a drum, or high capacity, magazine.

One of the group members, a 16-year-old boy, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing the firearm and participating in a gang. The 17-year-old was arrested for a probation violation.

