2 missing children found after minivan stolen in San Francisco, prompting Amber Alert

Two missing children were located safely after the minivan they were in was stolen off a San Francisco street, police say.

The incident began at 8:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of Jackson Street, where Jeffrey Fang said he was making a food delivery. Fang told ABC7 he put on his hazard lights and hopped out to make the delivery while his daughter and son waited in the Honda Odyssey. When he returned, he says he saw a stranger in the driver's seat.

"I yelled at him and told him to get out and two of my kids are in the car," Fang told ABC7. "One is a 4-year-old girl and another is a 1-year-old boy... They speak Mandarin only. I just want my kids back."

SFPD requested an Amber Alert, which was issued on highway road signs and via phone alerts, and officers were dispatched around the city to search for the missing children. Around 1:15 a.m., two officers searching the Bayview came across the minivan on the 1200 block of Fitzgerald Ave. Inside, were the girl and boy.

"Both children were found in the vehicle and appeared to be 'OK,'" SFPD Sgt. Michael Andraychak said in a statement. "The children were transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents."

KQED reporter Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez posted a GoFundMe for the family, which raised over $12,000 overnight.

"Jeffrey is an immigrant and also a proud San Franciscan who has been here for years, working hard, long hours in the gig economy to bring his family from China to California," Rodriguez wrote. "This incident was incredibly frightening, traumatizing, and will take them time to recover."

According to police, the suspect is still at large and "no suspect information is available at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."