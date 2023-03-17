Two Montgomery High School students were arrested Friday morning after allegedly leaving campus to fight, authorities said.

At 10:44 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department received a report from a witness of a fight involving five students on Matanzas Way, a block west of the high school, Sgt. Travis Dunn said.

The students walked back to campus, where school staff detained them in the principal’s office.

Two boys, 15 and 16 years old, were arrested on suspicion of battery, Dunn said. One of them was taken to the hospital for medical clearance for cannabis or alcohol use.

The reason they were fighting is being investigated, as well as if it was gang related, he said.

Since the March 1 fatal stabbing of a student on the Montgomery High School campus, there have been countywide student walkouts, calls for better school safety and, on Sunday, the high school’s principal was placed on paid administrative leave.

