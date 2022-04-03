2 opportunities to hear from the Sonoma County sheriff candidates this week

From left to right, Sonoma County sheriff candidates Eddie Engram, Carl Tennenbaum and Dave Edmonds (Press Democrat staff)

Members of the public have two opportunities this week to hear from candidates for Sonoma County sheriff.

The virtual events, hosted by two county affiliated groups, will give Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, former Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Edmonds and former San Francisco Police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum chances to present their campaign platforms and answer questions submitted by community members.

Monday’s forum is organized by the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach’s Community Advisory Council. Wednesday’s forum is organized by the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights.

Monday, April 4, 6 - 9 p.m.: IOLERO Community Advisory Council Sheriff Candidate Forum

The IOLERO Community Advisory Council’s public candidate forum will take place during the group’s monthly meeting Monday evening.

Following an introduction to the candidates, each will give a virtual presentation, followed by a question and answer period. Members of the public were asked to submit their questions online prior to March 30.

Spanish and ASL interpretation will be provided.

The Zoom is accessible here. People may also dial in at 1 (669) 900-9128.

Wednesday, April 6, 6:30 p.m.: Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights Sheriff Candidate Forum

The Commission on Human Rights is partnering local local NAACP chapter, ACLU of Northern California, North Bay LGBTQI Families, the Committee for Law Enforcement Accountability Now and the North Bay Organizing Project to host a virtual candidate forum and debate Wednesday evening.

Questions for the candidates will be compiled prior to the forum and the public is invited to submit their questions to https://bit.ly/AskYourSheriff. Candidates will also have the opportunity to ask each other questions.

The forum will focus on the needs and interests of Sonoma County communities most impacted by the Sheriff's Office. It will be held both on Zoom and Facebook Live. Spanish translation and ASL sign language will be provided on both formats.

Members of the public may register to attend this event by clicking on this link.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.