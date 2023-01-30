2 people displaced after 80-foot tree falls onto house in northeast Santa Rosa

An 80-feet-tall tree fell onto a house late Sunday night, displacing two people in northeastern Santa Rosa, authorities said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department received a report at 11:33 p.m. that a tree had fallen onto a house on Brush Creek Road near Lyric Lane, said Paul Lowenthal, division chief and fire marshal.

Lowenthal said two people were displaced, and the house was red tagged, meaning it has been deemed dangerous to inhabit.

This is a developing story. check back for updates.

