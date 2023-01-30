2 people displaced after 80-foot tree falls onto house in northeast Santa Rosa
An 80-feet-tall tree fell onto a house late Sunday night, displacing two people in northeastern Santa Rosa, authorities said.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department received a report at 11:33 p.m. that a tree had fallen onto a house on Brush Creek Road near Lyric Lane, said Paul Lowenthal, division chief and fire marshal.
Lowenthal said two people were displaced, and the house was red tagged, meaning it has been deemed dangerous to inhabit.
This is a developing story. check back for updates.
Reporter Madison Smalstig contributed to this article.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: