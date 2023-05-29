2 people killed, 4 injured after vehicles collide on two-lane Northern California highway

Two people were killed Sunday afternoon in a two-car collision in Sutter County caused when a pickup trying tried to pass another vehicle.

A 60-year-old man from Santa Maria driving a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup collided head-on with a 2009 Toyota Camry about 1:35 p.m. on Larkin Road north of Riviera Road, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Larkin Road is a two-lane, undivided highway between Live Oak and Gridley. The Ford driver going south was attempting to go around traffic when he crossed into the opposing northbound lane, the release said.

He suffered moderate injuries in the collision. A 62-year-old from Santa Maria and a 47-year-old from Gridley riding in the Ford suffered major injuries. Emergency responders transported all three people to Adventist Rideout Hospital in Marysville for treatment.

The two passengers riding in the Toyota — 59-year-old woman from Oroville and a 52-year-old man from Fairfield — died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The Toyota driver, a 49-year-old man from Oroville, suffered major injuries and was taken to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.

The CHP is investigating the collision, and the agency does not suspect alcohol or drugs as a factor. Anyone with information about the collision should call the CHP Yuba-Sutter office at 530-645-6200.

©2023 The Sacramento Bee. Visit sacbee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.