Two people were struck and killed by two separate Caltrain trains on Thursday, the transit agency said. The deaths occurred within 11 hours of each other.

The first fatality happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Rengstorff Avenue grade crossing in Mountain View, a Caltrain spokesperson told SFGATE. Emergency personnel were called to the area after southbound train No. 146 fatally struck an individual. The train was carrying 14 passengers, none of whom were injured. Train service was stopped immediately following the crash.

A second person was hit shortly after noon that same day, when southbound train No. 508 fatally struck an individual at East Meadow Drive in Palo Alto. Sixty-eight passengers were onboard the train, and no other injuries were reported. Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and train service was immediately halted.

The fatalities marked Caltrain's third and fourth deaths this year, the agency said. A Stanford graduate student was struck and killed by a Caltrain train in Palo Alto in April, and an unnamed pedestrian died in a similar crash in San Francisco in January.

Identifications of the two individuals and final causes of death will be determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.