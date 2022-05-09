2 people who died in Marin Headlands plane crash identified

On Monday morning, officials released the names of the two people who died in Friday's plane crash in the Marin Headlands.

Sacramento residents Michael Briare, 57, and Jennifer Lyn, 52, were on board the fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft that crashed into a hillside of the Marin Headlands near Slackers Hill northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

The airplane's emergency radio beacon signaled a problem at approximately 12:11 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

First responders from multiple agencies went to the scene to search for the aircraft in the area where the emergency beacon was activated.

Heavy fog hindered the search but they eventually found the aircraft at about 2 p.m. on a steep hillside north of Conzelman Road away from the roadway and trails.

Two people were found amid the wreckage and declared dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Park Service Golden Gate Recreation Area, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Marin County Sheriff's office's coroner division. Officials are conducting a forensic postmortem examination with toxicology and it will be completed by next week, the Marin sheriff's office said.

"[Our] thoughts are with the family of those lost in this tragedy," the Golden Gate National Park Service wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.