Recent rattlesnake encounters in Marin County prompted fire officials there to issue a reminder for hikers to take precautions against the venomous reptiles.

There were two separate incidents of rattlesnake bites in Fairfax last week, according to an Aug. 26 Facebook post from Southern Marin Fire District in Sausalito.

“Southern Marin Fire District would like to remind residents and visitors to take precautions from their venomous bites,” the post read.

To reduce the risk of rattlesnake bites, officials recommend wearing protective clothing like ankle boots, staying alert, checking your surroundings and leaving rattlesnakes plenty of distance.

In the event of a rattlesnake bite, authorities recommend getting immediate medical help. On the way to a hospital, keep the bite site elevated above your heart.

They also said “remain calm and do not run.”

Mayo Clinic also released some guidance on what to do in the event of a poisonous snake bite, if possible:

— Move far away from the snake.

— Call 911.

— Stay still and remain calm.

— Remove jewelry, watches or tight clothing before swelling starts.

— Sit or lie down and put the bite area in a neutral position.

— Clean the bite with soap and water. Cover it loosely with a clean, dry bandage.

Do not apply ice to the bite, take pain-relieving medicine or cut the bite and try to remove the venom.

In July, a 13-year-old boy in Calistoga was airlifted to a hospital due to a rattlesnake bite.

Rattlesnake season ends in October.