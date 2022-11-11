2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies

Nov. 10—Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach, aka Linda Mar Beach, about 10 miles south of San Francisco, officials said. One man survived, and the other died at the scene, the Pacifica Police Department said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The San Mateo Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Jose Aguilar, 44, of San Bruno.

The police department received a report of a person struggling in the water just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. Police and the North County Fire Authority responded to the scene and learned two people were in distress in the water. A beachgoer and his son rescued one man and provided medical aid until medics arrived, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital and later released after receiving treatment.

The same beachgoer pulled Aguilar from the water onto the beach. "Despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics on scene, they were unable to revive" Aguilar, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

"We definitely try to warn visitors to our coastside to make sure to plan accordingly, bring the proper equipment and don't go out in the ocean beyond your means," Capt. Bill Glasgo with the Pacifica Police Department told SFGATE.

