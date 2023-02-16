2 residents displaced after home catches fire in southwest Santa Rosa
A fire on the rear deck of a home in southwest Santa Rosa caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced two occupants, according to Santa Rosa fire officials.
At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department received several calls for an unknown type of fire at a home on Mesa Way, just south of the intersection of Stony Point and Sebastopol roads, according to a department news release Thursday.
Crews were initially dispatched to investigate smoke but as they prepared to head out the call was updated to a structure fire and additional units were dispatched.
Responding firefighters found visible flames at the rear of the single-story home and smoke coming from attic vents.
Firefighters pulled hose lines to the backyard and extinguished the fire on the deck and exterior wall of the house. They also removed portions of the roof to release heat and smoke and contain the fire, which had spread to the attic.
The crew, which included 22 first responders on four engines and one ladder truck, brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to the release.
Two adult occupants and their dog had escaped the house unharmed by the time firefighters arrived, the release stated.
The men will be staying with family members, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.
Investigators determined the fire appeared to be accidental and started from an electrical malfunction on the deck, the department said.
Crews with the Sonoma County Fire District and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. assisted with the response.
Paulina Pineda
Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter
Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.
