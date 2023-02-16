A fire on the rear deck of a home in southwest Santa Rosa caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced two occupants, according to Santa Rosa fire officials.

At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department received several calls for an unknown type of fire at a home on Mesa Way, just south of the intersection of Stony Point and Sebastopol roads, according to a department news release Thursday.

Crews were initially dispatched to investigate smoke but as they prepared to head out the call was updated to a structure fire and additional units were dispatched.

Responding firefighters found visible flames at the rear of the single-story home and smoke coming from attic vents.

Firefighters pulled hose lines to the backyard and extinguished the fire on the deck and exterior wall of the house. They also removed portions of the roof to release heat and smoke and contain the fire, which had spread to the attic.

*Structure Fire - Mesa Way* At 12.45PM this afternoon, Santa Rosa Fire responded to several reports of an unknown type of fire near a home in the area of Stony Point Road and Mesa Way. One engine was originally dispatched for a “smoke investigation” but as they were preparing to respond, it was re-dispatched as structure fire and additional units were added to the response. When they arrived, they discovered a one story home with fire visible to the rear of the house, and smoke coming from all of the attic vents. Firefighters pulled hose lines to the backyard and extinguished a fire on the back deck and wall of the house, but the fire had also spread into the attic. Other crews went to the roof and removed portions of the roof to release heat and smoke from the attic and provide access to the fire area. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic and prevented the interior of the home from being damaged by smoke and fire. The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes. The occupants, two adult men and their dog, had safely escaped the home before firefighters arrived. The fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental and started from an electrical malfunction on the back deck. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be $100,000. 4 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 2 Chief Officers and 3 Fire Investigators were assigned. Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The crew, which included 22 first responders on four engines and one ladder truck, brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to the release.

Two adult occupants and their dog had escaped the house unharmed by the time firefighters arrived, the release stated.

The men will be staying with family members, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

Investigators determined the fire appeared to be accidental and started from an electrical malfunction on the deck, the department said.

Crews with the Sonoma County Fire District and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. assisted with the response.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.