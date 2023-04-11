Two of three people killed when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a tree April 4 near Ukiah were identified Tuesday.

Gavin Backues, 30, of Eureka, and Caroline Salcido, 22, of Eureka, were killed in the single-vehicle crash along Highway 101, just south of Pomo Lane, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Gregory Van Patten said.

The identifications were made based on surgical history and a known tattoo. The third occupant’s identity will be determined pending DNA analysis.

The 2001 Toyota Echo containing all three individuals was headed north on the highway about 6:10 a.m. when, for undetermined reasons, the driver drifted off the edge of the road and crashed into a tree.

The sedan sustained major front-end damage and caught fire, eventually becoming fully engulfed.

The driver and the two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They were taken from the site to Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.

