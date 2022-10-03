2 San Francisco restaurants rank among Tripadvisor's best places to eat in US

Two San Francisco restaurants ranked high on Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 list, released Sept. 27, alongside some of the best places to eat in the world.

The award series reveals the most recommended restaurants based on the reviews and ratings of real-deal travelers, who spent time dining at these spaces during leisurely or business-related trips over the past year.

These award-winning restaurants stretched across six continents and 51 countries. The list is also made up of six different subcategories: Fine Dining, Everyday Eats, Quick Bites, Picture-Perfect Restaurants, Date Night and Hidden Gems.

San Francisco Michelin-recognized Greek favorite, Kokkari Estiatorio, lands at the No. 14 spot in the Fine Dining category, ranking among other top-rated U.S. establishments such as Lahaina Grill in Hawaii, which took the No. 1 title.

"The goal at Kokkari and Evvia is to offer as close to a true Greek restaurant experience as possible," said Kokkari's executive chef Erik Cosselmon on the restaurant's website. "Not only is it about good food, it's about the people, the celebratory atmosphere and the Greek hospitality."

Highlighted in Tripadvisor's newest category, Hidden Gems, San Francisco's Mersea Restaurant graces the list at No. 2 as a local favorite with gorgeous views of the bay and its "delicious seafood-centric menu."

Mersea is led by executive chef and restaurateur Parke Ulrich, along with co-founder MeeSun Boice. The seaside restaurant opened in 2018 and is located in the heart of Treasure Island.

See the full list of Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 across the U.S. and the globe from Tripadvisor.