2 Santa Rosa men arrested on suspicion of brandishing firearm at Petaluma business

Two Santa Rosa men were arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of brandishing a firearm inside a Petaluma business and conspiracy.

Petaluma police did not say which business was involved, but said it was in the 500 block of East Washington Street, with the nearest cross street being Lakeville Highway, in downtown Petaluma. Businesses in that block include Wendy’s, Starbucks, Taco Bell and Big O Tire.

Officers arrested Pedro Riveros, 21, of Santa Rosa, and Marco Martinez Rodriguez, also 21, of Santa Rosa, according to a Nixle alert.

Police responded to a report of a person brandishing a firearm at 2:35 a.m. and were told two men were causing a disturbance at the business. Before officers arrived the suspects fled in a vehicle. The victim told police one of the men was waving a firearm inside the vehicle, and gave them a description, according to the alert.

Officers located the vehicle nearby with Riveros and Martinez-Rodriguez still inside, police said. They were then taken into custody and later booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Police said they were unable to find the firearm during an extensive search of the car and the area.

