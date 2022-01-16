Subscribe

2 Santa Rosa men arrested on suspicion of brandishing firearm at Petaluma business

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 15, 2022, 5:01PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Two Santa Rosa men were arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of brandishing a firearm inside a Petaluma business and conspiracy.

Petaluma police did not say which business was involved, but said it was in the 500 block of East Washington Street, with the nearest cross street being Lakeville Highway, in downtown Petaluma. Businesses in that block include Wendy’s, Starbucks, Taco Bell and Big O Tire.

Officers arrested Pedro Riveros, 21, of Santa Rosa, and Marco Martinez Rodriguez, also 21, of Santa Rosa, according to a Nixle alert.

Police responded to a report of a person brandishing a firearm at 2:35 a.m. and were told two men were causing a disturbance at the business. Before officers arrived the suspects fled in a vehicle. The victim told police one of the men was waving a firearm inside the vehicle, and gave them a description, according to the alert.

Officers located the vehicle nearby with Riveros and Martinez-Rodriguez still inside, police said. They were then taken into custody and later booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Police said they were unable to find the firearm during an extensive search of the car and the area.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

 

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette