2 Santa Rosa men arrested Sunday on suspicion of illegal gun possession

Two Santa Rosa men were arrested Sunday night after police found a loaded gun and drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop, Santa Rosa Police said.

Officers pulled over a Chevrolet pickup driven by Efren Arenas-Ornelas, 20, for a traffic stop just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Cleveland Avenue near Hopper Avenue in North Santa Rosa.

During the stop, police saw drugs and drug-related objects in the truck, according to an SRPD news release.

Officers searched the vehicle and found fentanyl pills in Arenas-Ornelas’ pocket and a Glock 23 pistol loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition between the passenger seat and center console. The gun was registered to a woman near Stockton and was not reported stolen, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

The passenger, Jesus Mendoza Andrade, 19, was on felony probation, according to the release.

Arenas-Ornelas and Mendoza Andrade were arrested on suspicion of multiple gun-related charges, including carrying a concealed firearm. Arenas-Ornelas was also accused of drug possession.

The two were booked about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Sonoma County jail. Bail for both was set to $30,000 each.

Mendoza Andrade has two other active cases in the Sonoma County Superior Courts on charges of evading police officers and carrying a loaded gun in public. He was out on a combined bail of $55,000 in those cases.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.